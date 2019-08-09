Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €15.50 Price Target for Carrefour (EPA:CA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.80 ($20.70) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.94 ($20.86).

EPA CA opened at €15.95 ($18.54) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.33. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

