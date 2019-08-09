Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,868,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $729,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47,594.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after buying an additional 2,379,716 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 106.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 728,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,088,000 after buying an additional 376,410 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $8,583,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,233,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,862,000 after buying an additional 175,580 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $6,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNY opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sanofi’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

