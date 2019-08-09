Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Purchased by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,410 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $30,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.76. 46,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

