SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €122.43 ($142.37).

Shares of SAP stock traded down €2.58 ($3.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €106.08 ($123.35). 2,604,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The firm has a market cap of $130.32 billion and a PE ratio of 40.71.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

