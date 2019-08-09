Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SRPT. BTIG Research set a $190.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.29.

Shares of SRPT traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.11. 2,087,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,178. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 124.66%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 392,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 143,552 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 147.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

