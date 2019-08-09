SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB Financial Group an industry rank of 170 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,735. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.73.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.