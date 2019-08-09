Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires 398,779 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,779 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $100,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,640 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,322 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after purchasing an additional 834,241 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after purchasing an additional 632,919 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

WBA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.00. 264,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,045. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

