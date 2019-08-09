Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires 750 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,793,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,792,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,716 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,978 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 719.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.21. 3,239,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $219.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

