Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 106,145 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 106,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $43.12. 10,081,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,473,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

