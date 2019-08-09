Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $46.41 Million Stake in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 265,327 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.23% of BAE SYS PLC/S worth $46,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 681,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BAE SYS PLC/S stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. 964,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

