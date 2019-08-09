Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,205,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697,262 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.8% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $151,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,895,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341,462. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

