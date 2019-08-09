Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.20% of Copa worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $15,982,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $4,801,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 15,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

NYSE CPA traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.42. 18,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

