Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 357,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,090,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,189,000 after buying an additional 1,637,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,642,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after buying an additional 1,532,961 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 622,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,598 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.