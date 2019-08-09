Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,959,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $723,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824,109 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Intel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $417,321,000 after purchasing an additional 755,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $335,319,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,986,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,784,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,697.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,907.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

