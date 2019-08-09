Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund (LON:SCP) Shares Down 0.6%

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), 33,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 31,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493 ($6.44).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.35. The company has a market capitalization of $177.88 million and a P/E ratio of 141.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.86%.

About Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund (LON:SCP)

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

