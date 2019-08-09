SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

SHNWF traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.40. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $41.99.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

