SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ SEAC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,974. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 77.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaChange International news, insider Mark J. Bonney purchased 126,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,123.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Pons purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,039 shares in the company, valued at $173,517.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 151,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 633,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

