Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SIR stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 416 ($5.44). The company had a trading volume of 158,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 405.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. Secure Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 422 ($5.51).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.93. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

About Secure Income REIT

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

