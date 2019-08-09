Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.18. 3,969,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,909,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.18. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Netflix to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

