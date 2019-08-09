Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,551 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 144.2% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 186.2% during the first quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 142,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $388,740.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,255.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.22. 81,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.71. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.13.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

