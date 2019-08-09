Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $159.31. The stock had a trading volume of 777,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $164.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.