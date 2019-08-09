Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 160,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $309.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

