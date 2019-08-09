Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 346,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Equinix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $551.50. 17,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $550.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.21.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,795 shares of company stock worth $2,930,210. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

