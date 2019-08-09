Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 233,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 764,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 114,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 362,080 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $28,636,907.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $142,316,839.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 196,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $15,654,367.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,108,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,530,053 shares of company stock worth $356,907,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.