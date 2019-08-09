Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 85.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,096 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 990,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

