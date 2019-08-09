Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 334.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 361,359 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Vertex Energy worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vertex Energy by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 361,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45. Vertex Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.