Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.91

Shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and traded as low as $29.30. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.59 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

