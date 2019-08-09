Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Senior in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Senior’s FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

SNIRF stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88. Senior has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

