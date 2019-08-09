Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million.

Shares of MCRB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,870. The company has a market cap of $104.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan purchased 8,888,888 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $34,067.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.