Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. Servicesource International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Servicesource International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 3,693,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Servicesource International has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

In other Servicesource International news, CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,198 shares in the company, valued at $790,074.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Servicesource International by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 455,237 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Servicesource International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Servicesource International by 47.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 228,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Servicesource International by 28.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 593,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 132,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Servicesource International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 565,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SREV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

