Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $16.01. Seven Group shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 859,895 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.41.

Seven Group Company Profile (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

