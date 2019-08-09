SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 331,171 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,171 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Discovery Communications worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voit & Company LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Discovery Communications by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Discovery Communications by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,862.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.47. 1,458,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,280. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.