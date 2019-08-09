SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 61,422 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 34.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.87. 270,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,552. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

