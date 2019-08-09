SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.60% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,683,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,461,000. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

UVXY stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. 11,991,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,079,099. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $94.95.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

