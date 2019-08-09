SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.45 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,061.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Paypal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,477. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,124,828.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,336,732. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.