SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,705,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,861,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

