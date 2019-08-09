SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 663.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,198 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $578,058,000 after acquiring an additional 994,381 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,273,204 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $214,213,000 after acquiring an additional 937,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $650,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,524 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelon by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,034,010 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after acquiring an additional 774,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 270,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

