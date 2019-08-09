SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 107,152 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,152 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

CELG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 197,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.