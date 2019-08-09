Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 763,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Apertura Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 251,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tara Comonte sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $804,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,127,681 shares of company stock worth $76,427,921. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Shake Shack to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Shake Shack from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of SHAK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,038. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.32, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

