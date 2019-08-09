Shotspotter’s (SSTI) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Shotspotter’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSTI. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $391.93 million, a PE ratio of -121.65 and a beta of 2.51. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Samuel Klepper sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $54,057.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $2,470,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,644. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.