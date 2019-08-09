Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.38 ($44.62).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €36.15 ($42.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,876 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a 1-year high of €39.95 ($46.45).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.