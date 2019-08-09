Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 328,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42. Silgan has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $111,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

