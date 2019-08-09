Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 10.28%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $749,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David D. Smith purchased 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $21,764,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,345 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. B. Riley upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

