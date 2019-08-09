Skylands Capital LLC Has $189,000 Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.07. 77,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.40. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $158.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

