Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 16,833.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 955,146 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,628,000 after purchasing an additional 921,307 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 252,900 shares during the last quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,569,043,000 after purchasing an additional 215,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2,626.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 210,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.35.

Shares of GD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.35. The stock had a trading volume of 335,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

