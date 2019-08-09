Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,574.50. Smiths Group shares last traded at $1,556.50, with a volume of 738,613 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMIN shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smiths Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,660 ($21.69) to GBX 1,760 ($23.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,621 ($21.18).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,588.72.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.44) per share, with a total value of £12,520.83 ($16,360.68).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.