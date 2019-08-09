SnodeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,784.00 (SND)

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One SnodeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, SnodeCoin has traded 63.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnodeCoin has a total market cap of $70,784.00 and $89.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00251634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.71 or 0.01208778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00089294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About SnodeCoin

SnodeCoin’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 32,361,356 coins and its circulating supply is 31,561,356 coins. The official website for SnodeCoin is snode.co. SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto.

SnodeCoin Coin Trading

SnodeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnodeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnodeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnodeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

