SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60,636 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $20,460,090.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,808,164. The company has a market cap of $526.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

