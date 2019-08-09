SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Trading Down 0.4%

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.84, 3,625 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 55,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16.

About SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

