Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.89. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 740,411 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:SHL)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

